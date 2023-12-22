National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after buying an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,469,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.