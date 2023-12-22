National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$166.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$164.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market cap of C$106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$168.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

