Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.31%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Gas Services Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.