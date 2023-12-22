Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE NGS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

