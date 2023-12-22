NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

