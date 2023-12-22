New Capital Management LP Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000. PepsiCo makes up about 3.4% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

