Nicole Neuburger Sells 705 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $511.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $511.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.47 and its 200 day moving average is $397.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

