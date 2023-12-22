NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

