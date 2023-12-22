NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other NNN REIT news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NNN REIT news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,306 shares of company stock worth $1,793,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

