Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.