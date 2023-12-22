Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $19.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

