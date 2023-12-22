Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

