NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

