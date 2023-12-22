Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of ODC stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
