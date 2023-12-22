Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $33,285,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $33,068,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

