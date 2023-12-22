ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.