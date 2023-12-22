Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

