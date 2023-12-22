Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells $35,878.40 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $35,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OBT stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

