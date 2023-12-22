Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

