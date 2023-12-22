Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $88.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.43.
Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
