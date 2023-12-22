Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $88.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.