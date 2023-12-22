Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

