Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.