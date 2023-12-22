Patten Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

