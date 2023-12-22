Patten Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

