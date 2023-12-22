Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PNR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 54.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 22.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Pentair by 57,085.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pentair by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

