Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Purchases 15,708.94 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 180,810.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.