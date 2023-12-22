Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Purchases 15,708.94 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 180,810.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The firm had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

