Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Purchases 15,708.94 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATXGet Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 180,810.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.73.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The firm had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

