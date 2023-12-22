Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 2.4 %

PFE stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.