Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

