PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 0.6 %

PCG stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.