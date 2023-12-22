Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 95.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.