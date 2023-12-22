PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 980,200 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,251.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Stories

