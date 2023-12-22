PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 140,469 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
