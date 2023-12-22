PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 140,469 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

