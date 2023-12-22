PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 448,061 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 600,058 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 281,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.