PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 448,061 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
