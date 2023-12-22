Piper Sandler Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $30.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

