Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

