Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.30

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 466.30 ($5.90) and traded as low as GBX 445.57 ($5.64). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 458.50 ($5.80), with a volume of 301,642 shares.
Polar Capital Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.30.
Polar Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 13,142.86%.
About Polar Capital
