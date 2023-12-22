Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.