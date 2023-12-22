Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $945,179.82 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Powell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
POWL stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $97.63.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
