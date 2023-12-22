Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $945,179.82 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

POWL stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Report on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.