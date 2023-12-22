Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.30 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 15,810 shares trading hands.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.37.
Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,362.32%.
Insider Activity at Princess Private Equity
About Princess Private Equity
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.
Featured Stories
