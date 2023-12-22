Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Head to Head Analysis

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.89%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Janel.

11.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.34% N/A -0.17% Janel 0.39% 5.89% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.43 -$2.15 million ($0.62) -6.00 Janel $186.45 million 0.16 $720,000.00 $0.35 71.43

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Janel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Janel

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.