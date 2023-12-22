Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,546 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

