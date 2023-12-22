PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $623.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

