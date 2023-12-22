Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut by Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

LGND opened at $70.83 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

