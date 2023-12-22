Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Equity Residential by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

