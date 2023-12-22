Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

