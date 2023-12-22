Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

