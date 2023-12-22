Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Cut by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.