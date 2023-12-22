Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

