Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

