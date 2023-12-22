Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $524,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.94, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

