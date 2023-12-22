Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,822 shares of company stock worth $43,829,452. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

